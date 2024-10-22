China policeman acts as couple’s dead son for a decade to comfort ailing mother

<p>Some relations are beyond the ties of blood. A policeman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, in order to comfort a severely ailing woman, acts as her deceased son, forming the bond of a lifetime.</p>.<p><em>South Morning China Post</em> <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3282738/china-policeman-acts-couples-dead-son-decade-comfort-ailing-mother?module=top_story&pgtype=subsection" rel="nofollow">reported </a>that Liang Qiaoying, and her husband Xia Zhanhai, residents of Shanxi province in northern China,lost their son to a gas leak accident in 2003. It also left her paralysed and cognitively impaired woman, with the mental capacity of a five-year-old. </p>.<p>Not wanting to give Liang more grief, Xia told his wife that their son was working in another city. </p><p>Call it luck, fate or destiny, Xia found a policeman on TV who looked strikingly similar to his son</p><p><em>SMCP</em> reported that through a reality show, XIa was able to contact the man, Jiang Jingwei, and asked him for his help, to which the young man agreed. </p><p>Meeting on the show after that, Liang tearfully embraced Jiang. Since then, Jiang has acted as the couple's 'son'. </p>.Explained | Why Chinese students are so successful by international standards.<p>Jiang, an officer in Shaghai, has acted to the couple as any dutiful son does in China. According to <em>SCMP, </em>he regularly calls the couple to keep in touch, visits them during the holidays and even invited them to trips with him. </p><p>Back in September, Xia wrote a heartfelt letter of gratitude to the Shaghai police for training Jiang. <em>SMCP </em>quoted his letter, "Thank you for training such a kind, compassionate, and responsible police officer. For over a decade, Jiang has quietly taken on the role of a son, bringing new life to our once grief-stricken family."</p>.<p>Jiang in response said that caring for his “parents” was never a burden but a rewarding and warm experience.</p><p>“As a community police officer, I also extend the same care and compassion to the elderly in my community,” he told <em>SMCP</em>.</p>