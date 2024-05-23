China releases map of drills held in areas around Taiwan: Report

Beijing: China released a map of drills being held in five areas around the island of Taiwan, according to Chinese state media on Thursday.

The Eastern Theatre of the People's Liberation Army has released a diagram of the area where the military exercises will take place from May 23 to 24, state broadcaster CCTV news reported.

The Eastern Theatre of the PLA organized the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theatre to carry out the exercises in the vicinity of the island of Taiwan.