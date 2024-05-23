Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China releases map of drills held in areas around Taiwan: Report

The Eastern Theatre of the People's Liberation Army has released a diagram of the area where the military exercises will take place from May 23 to 24, state broadcaster CCTV news reported.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 01:38 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 01:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Beijing: China released a map of drills being held in five areas around the island of Taiwan, according to Chinese state media on Thursday.

The Eastern Theatre of the People's Liberation Army has released a diagram of the area where the military exercises will take place from May 23 to 24, state broadcaster CCTV news reported.

The Eastern Theatre of the PLA organized the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theatre to carry out the exercises in the vicinity of the island of Taiwan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 01:38 IST
World newsChinaTaiwan

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT