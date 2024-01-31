China reports death of woman from combined H3N2, H10N5 bird flu

Beijing: China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.

The 63-year-old woman from Anhui province had underlying health conditions and developed cough, sore throat, fever and other symptoms on November 30 and died on December 16, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration in a statement.