China says foreign spies trying to steal space program secrets

Foreign spy intelligence agencies had also conducted remote sensing detection against China through high-precision satellites, intending to observe and steal secrets from China from space, China said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 08:51 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 08:51 IST
