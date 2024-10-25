<p>Hong Kong: China's state security ministry said foreign spy intelligence agencies have been trying to steal secrets from the country's space programme as the arms race in space intensifies and emerges as a new "battlefield for military struggle".</p><p>Safeguarding space security had become a key strategy for China's future survival and development, the ministry said in a post on its official Wechat account on Wednesday.</p><p>"In recent years, some Western countries have formed space combat forces, exercised space action capabilities and even regarded (China) as a major competitor in the space field," it said.</p><p>Foreign spy intelligence agencies had also conducted remote sensing detection against China through high-precision satellites, intending to observe and steal secrets from China from space.</p>.India, China in Tatarstan Thaw.<p>It did not name any specific countries but said some had "carried out infiltration and stealing activities in China's aerospace field".</p><p>High-precision satellites had emerged as a focus in modern warfare, with their importance a highlight in Russia's war on Ukraine where real-time and ultra-detailed images would offer substantial leverage in the battlefield.</p><p>Competition for space resources was becoming "increasingly tense", space exploration faced a shortage of orbital and spectrum resources, and abandoned satellites and rocket debris increased the risk of collisions.</p><p>China’s lunar strategy includes its first astronaut landing around 2030 in a programme that counts Russia as a partner. In 2020 China conducted its first lunar sample return mission with Chang'e-5, retrieving samples from the moon's nearer side.</p><p>In June, China landed an uncrewed spacecraft on the far side of the moon, overcoming a key hurdle in its landmark mission to retrieve the world's first rock and soil samples from the dark lunar hemisphere.</p><p>Its space agency has set 2035 as the date by when a "basic station" on the moon's south pole will be built, with a moon-orbiting space station added by 2045.</p>