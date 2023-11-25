China says US destroyer entered its territorial waters without permission

It went on to say that the incident "proves that the United States is an out-and-out 'security risk creator' in the South China Sea."

This latest announcement comes days after China accused the Philippines of enlisting "foreign forces" to patrol the South China Sea, referring to joint patrols held since Tuesday by Philippine and US forces.

Earlier this month, the United States and China held "candid" talks on maritime issues, including on the contested South China Sea, and the US side underscored its concerns about "dangerous and unlawful" Chinese actions there, the US State Department said.