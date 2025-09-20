China urges US to ensure fair business environment for TikTok, other Chinese firms

<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s commerce ministry said on Saturday it hopes the United States will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to continue operating in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">U.S.</a>, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiktok">TikTok</a>.</p>.Trump and Xi seek TikTok win to break US-China gridlock\n.<p>China's position on Tiktok is clear, the ministry said.</p><p>China also supports negotiations that follow market rules to reach solutions aligned with Chinese laws and balanced interests, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.</p>