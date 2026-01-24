<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada if it makes a trade deal with China and warned Canadian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mark-carney">Mark Carney</a> that a deal would endanger his country.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, "If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA"</p><p>The US President indicated that China would try to utilise Canada to dodge US tariffs. "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.". </p>.Bessent hints at possible US tariff relief for India as Russian oil imports drop.<p>"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," Trump wrote.</p>.<p>Recently, during a visit to China, Carney called the Asian country a "reliable and predictable partner". In Davos, he encouraged European leaders to seek investment from the second-largest economy in the world.</p><p>Trump on Thursday withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace, an initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts. That about-face followed Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he openly decried powerful nations using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>