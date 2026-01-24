<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court has stayed proceedings against the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan, a luxury car, for faulty silencer and rash and negligent driving in Bengaluru. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Chiranth, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru.</p><p>The Kengeri traffic police had registered a suo motu FIR for rash driving and faulty silencer against the driver of the Maharashtra registered Lamborghini car. The FIR was for offences punishable under BNS section 281 and under sections 120 and 177 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. The police had registered the FIR based on a viral video circulating on Instagram and X, which showed the car weaving through traffic on Mysuru road near Kengeri. The police said the car was roaring beyond the permitted decibel levels and being driven in a reckless manner.</p>.State didn't produce any statement embodying its policy on bike taxis: Karnataka High Court.<p>It was submitted before the court that the petitioner had driven the car on December 14 and 19, 2025, which was captured and circulated in the social media. Despite the fine being taken for the offences under the provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, the crime is registered on the score that the petitioner has not changed the retrofitted silencer. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the retrofitted silencer is now changed and there is no roaring of the vehicle anymore.</p><p>“Counsel for the petitioner submits that the retrofitted silencer is also now changed and there is no roaring of the vehicle anymore. In the light of the said document and the fine being taken, I deem it appropriate to stall further investigation vis-a-vis the petitioner, till the next date of hearing, while appropriate orders would be passed at the time of closure of the proceedings in the event it is in favour of the petitioner,” Justice Nagaprasanna said in the order, while posting the matter to February 6, 2026 for further consideration.</p>