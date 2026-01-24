Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘China will eat them up’: Trump slams Canada at WEF over trade shift, Greenland dispute

'Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!' Trump wrote.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 06:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 06:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaCanadaDonald TrumpGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us