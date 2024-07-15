China's economy falters as property, consumer pain worsens

Beijing: China's economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter, as a protracted property downturn and job insecurity squeezed domestic demand, keeping alive expectations Beijing will need to unleash even more stimulus.

The world's second-largest economy grew 4.7 per cent in April-June, official data showed, its slowest since the first quarter of 2023 and missing a 5.1 per cent analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll. It was also down from the 5.3 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

"Overall, the disappointing GDP data shows that the road to hitting the 5 per cent growth target remains challenging," said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

"A negative wealth effect from falling property and stock prices, as well as low wage growth amid various industries' cost cutting is dragging consumption and causing a pivot from big ticket purchases toward basic 'eat, drink and play' theme consumption," he added.

China's yuan and stocks fell following the disappointing data.

The figures come as Beijing seeks to shore up economic confidence at a highly anticipated third plenum, a key leadership meeting that starts Monday, although conflicting requirements such as boosting growth and cutting debt complicate those plans.

The government is aiming for economic growth of around 5.0 per cent for 2024, a target that many analysts believe is ambitious and may require more stimulus.

On a quarterly basis, growth came in at 0.7 per cent from a downwardly revised 1.5 per cent in the previous three months.

To counter soft domestic demand and a property crisis, China has boosted infrastructure investment and ploughed funds into high-tech manufacturing.