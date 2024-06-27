China’s ex-defence minister Li Shangfu charged with corruption; expelled from Communist Party

Beijing: China’s ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping on Thursday expelled the former Defence Minister Gen. Li Shangfu for alleged corruption and launched prosecution proceedings against him.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership on Thursday decided to expel Li, 66, for serious violation of Party discipline and the law, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Li who headed the People's Liberation Army's all-important Rocket (Missile) Force and was personally picked up for the top defence post by Xi himself went missing last year sparking speculation that he was being investigated for corruption and indiscipline.