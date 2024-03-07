JOIN US
world

China's Xi Jinping urges preparation for military conflicts at sea

Xi said that it was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 12:23 IST

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy.

It was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security, Xi was quoted by state television as saying when he met a delegation of the People's Liberation Army and Armed Police Force at China's annual parliament meeting.

