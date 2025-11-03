<p>In June 2024, at the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple revealed its grand plan of bringing a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered all-new smart Siri assistant. Due to software bugs, it got pushed to 2025. Again, this year, the Cupertino-based company failed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apples-long-promised-ai-overhaul-for-siri-runs-into-bugs-possible-delays-3407516">weed out the bugs in Siri</a>, and the launch was pushed to early 2026.</p><p>It had plans to work out a partnership with Anthropic and OpenAI to either use Claude AI or ChatGPT to power Siri, but it did not materialise.</p><p>Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, known for his accurate tracking of Apple products, has <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-11-02/apple-s-nearly-140-billion-quarter-when-ios-26-1-will-be-out-ipad-mini-revamp-mhhpy1ax">revealed</a> that the Cupertino-based tech major will infuse Google's advanced gen AI model Gemini to power Siri.</p>.Reliance teams up with Google to offer 18-month Google AI Pro plan for free to Jio users.<p>It will be a custom Gemini AI model that can work on Apple's secure Private Cloud Compute server and meet its stringent user privacy policy. </p><p>The Gemini will just run Siri, but won't offer Google's services as such.</p><p>If things fall in place as planned, Apple may bring the all-new Siri in March 2026. </p><p><strong>Apple has a lot to catch up in the gen AI race</strong></p><p>Though iPhone-maker offers propreitary Apple Intelligence-powered features such as Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, they are not on par with rival applications. For more complex tasks, Apple Intelligence uses OpenAI's ChatGPT. There is a lot of catching up to do for Apple in the gen AI race.</p><p>Amid the intense competition, Apple is losing several veteran AI engineers to Meta, which is offering a lucrative seven-figure joining bonus for Mark Zuckerberg's elite Meta AI 'Superintelligence' team.</p>.Explained | What is Meta AI 'Superintelligence' Zuckerberg is hiring for.<p>Apple has plans to foray into the smart home Internet-of-Things (IoT) segment with the launch of a hybrid HomePod with an iPad-like display attached to it.</p><p>It was also expected to arrive this year, but got delayed due to bugs in Siri.</p>.After India, Google expands Gen AI-powered agriculture apps to global regions.<p>Also, reports have emerged about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-secures-patent-for-smart-home-security-camera-3295709">Apple's smart doorbell with FaceID</a> security. But, not sure if it gets launched along with the smarthome device or later.</p>.Apple working on smart doorbell with FaceID-like camera security feature.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>