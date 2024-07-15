Home
Homeworld

Chinese embassy denies report of military base in Tajikistan

Reports last week said that China was constructing a secret military base in Tajikistan, citing satellite images.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 15:50 IST

Beijing: China's embassy in Tajikistan on Monday denied media reports that Beijing was building a military base in the Central Asian country.

"The information disseminated by certain media about the establishment of a Chinese military base on the territory of Tajikistan is groundless," the embassy said in a statement.

"This issue is also not on the agenda of China-Tajikistan negotiations," it added.

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported last week that China was constructing a secret military base in Tajikistan, citing satellite images.

Published 15 July 2024, 15:50 IST
World newsChinaTajikistanmilitary bases

