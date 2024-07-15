Chinese embassy denies report of military base in Tajikistan

Beijing: China's embassy in Tajikistan on Monday denied media reports that Beijing was building a military base in the Central Asian country.
"The information disseminated by certain media about the establishment of a Chinese military base on the territory of Tajikistan is groundless," the embassy said in a statement.
"This issue is also not on the agenda of China-Tajikistan negotiations," it added.
British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported last week that China was constructing a secret military base in Tajikistan, citing satellite images.
Published 15 July 2024, 15:50 IST