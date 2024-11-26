Home
Chinese man suffered from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion for 20 years. Then found a dice lodged in his nose

Xiaoma stated that the dice must have gotten lodged in his nose accidentally when he was three or four years old, but could not clearly say how it must have happened.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 13:51 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 13:51 IST
World news China Trending Dice

