Chinese man suffered from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion for 20 years. Then found a dice lodged in his nose

<p>A shocking news comes all the way from Shanxi province in northern China wherein a man was recently discovered that there was a dice lodged in his nose for over 20 years, <em>South China Morning Post</em> <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3287679/man-china-finds-dice-lodged-nose-20-years-caused-chronic-sneezing?module=top_story&pgtype=subsection" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>The 23-year old man known as Xiaoma from Xian, had been experiencing nasal congestion, chronic sneezing and a runny nose for almost a month, the publication said quoting Bailu Video.</p><p>The man tried to treat himself with traditional Chinese medicine, but his attempts were unsuccessful.</p><p>This is when he sought medical assistance at Xian Gaoxin Hospital, wherein he was diagnosed with allergic rhinitis followed by the presence of a foreign object in his nasal passage, as per the medical records.</p><p>An endoscopy of his nasal cavity was later performed at the hospital which revealed that a dice was lodged in his nasal cavity for all this while.</p>.Banquet outside victim's house: How Chinese murderer celebrated release from prison after 20 yrs.<p>The otolaryngologist named Yang Rong, who performed the endoscopy said, “During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object – a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-cm dice, partially corroded from being lodged in his nasal cavity for an extended period. It was located in the lower nasal passage, causing damage to the nasal mucosa.”</p><p>Xiaoma stated that the dice must have gotten lodged in his nose accidentally when he was three or four years old, but could not clearly say how it must have happened.</p><p>His situation was quite dangerous as over the years, the lodged dice had adhered to the surrounding tissues, and if not handled properly, it could lead to the dice falling into his airway, leading to suffocation.</p><p>Xiaoma thus had to go through a surgery wherein the dice was carefully removed from his nose.</p><p>However, there was no clarity on any long-term health consequences or side effects Xiaoma could have experienced with the lodged dice in his nose for over 20 years.</p><p>Yang also mentioned that it is extremely important for parents to be vigilant during their children’s playtime, as any similar situation to this one could pose a threat to life and requires immediate medical attention.</p>