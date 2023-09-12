Churchill's Old War Office to reopen as Hinduja Group's new luxury hotel in London

“At Raffles London, the history of the former Old War Office lives on, through its splendid architecture, carefully chosen interior design and expansive Heritage Suites. We are excited to provide guests with the highly personalised and intuitive service for which Raffles is known the world over. Visitors will be spoiled for choice with the eclectic array of world-class restaurants and bars in an unrivalled location,” said Philippe Leboeuf, Managing Director of Raffles London at The OWO.