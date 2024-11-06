Climate activists spray-paint US embassy in London after Donald Trump wins presidential elections, 2 held

<p>British police arrested two men after environmental activists sprayed orange paint on a section of the US embassy building in south London on Wednesday to protest against Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.</p><p>Two campaigners from Just Stop Oil sprayed the embassy's compound wall with orange paint, a video posted by the group on X showed.</p><p>"Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere," Just Stop Oil said.</p>.<p>London's Metropolitan Police arrested two men, aged 25 and 72, on suspicion of criminal damage, the force said.</p><p>"This activity is vandalism purporting as protest and we will continue to have a zero tolerance attitude to actions such as this," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.</p><p>Just Stop Oil activists have staged numerous high-profile protests in Britain including by disrupting sports and theatre events and throwing soup at Van Gogh paintings.</p><p>The U.S. embassy moved to a 12-storey building on the south bank of the River Thames, leaving behind its Grosvenor Square premises, in 2018.</p><p>Representatives for the embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>