Homeworld

Closely monitoring developments in Nepal: India

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 06:05 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 06:05 IST
India News

