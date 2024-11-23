'Complete disaster': Rich nations' climate finance proposal draws Greta Thunberg's fury
The climate finance draft released on Friday contained developed countries' proposal to increase annual climate finance to $250 billion by 2035, a figure sharply criticised by activists and developing nations alike.
As the COP29 climate meeting is reaching its end, it should not come as a surprise that yet another COP is failing. The current draft is a complete disaster. But even if our expectations are close to non-existent, we must never ever find ourselves reacting to these continuous…