Congo, Iran, Lebanon: Past wars where Article 99 of UN charter was invoked & could it really stop the war?

But, what is Article 99?

Article 99 allows the secretary-general to “bring to the attention of the Security Council on any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Article 99 of the UN charter is widely regarded as the most influential article among a set of articles (97-101) that outline the functions of the Secretary-General (SG). It grants the SG significant political authority by allowing them to engage in "preventive diplomacy". This means that the SG has the power to initiate discussions within the Security Council regarding potential crises that could pose a threat to global peace and security.

Under the new provisions, Secretary-General Guterres will have the privilege to address the Security Council without requiring an invitation from a member state, which is the usual protocol.

When in past has this Article been invoked?



1. Republic of Congo, 1960

On July 13, 1960, Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld, a proactive Swedish economist and diplomat who served as the second secretary-general of the United Nations from 1953 to 1961, utilised the concept of "preventive diplomacy" by invoking Article 99. This action was taken in response to a request for UN military assistance made by the Congolese government to protect against Belgian forces and maintain stability in the Republic of Congo.

The invocation of Article 99 resulted in the Security Council adopting Resolution 143, which called for the withdrawal of Belgian troops and the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces to facilitate this process. However, despite these efforts, the conflict in Congo persisted, and the situation worsened in the subsequent years, including the assassination of then Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.

2. Iran, 1979

On December 4, 1979, the United Nations Security Council responded to the plea made by Kurt Josef Waldheim, the fourth Secretary-General of the United Nations (1972-1981), by adopting Resolution 457. This resolution aimed to resolve the ongoing Iranian-American embassy crisis, which involved 52 American citizens being held hostage by Iranian fighters at the US Embassy in Tehran following the Islamic Revolution in Iran.