Contaminated kimchi blamed for norovirus outbreak in South Korea; over 1,000 get food poisoning

South Korea's Namwon City has been grappling with a mass food poisoning incident with about 1,000 people falling sick since the first case was reported on Tuesday. The culprit? Kimchi contaminated with norovirus.

The norovirus outbreak has also affected school children as the possibly-contaminated fermented cabbage dish, a popular South Korean side to meals, was supplied through school meals in the city.

Authorities said students and staff from 24 schools have reported cases of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pains.

Officials in Namwon City have confirmed at least 996 cases by Friday but local media outlets say the figure had climbed to 1,024 by early Saturday afternoon.

Follow-up on outbreak

Namwon City's disaster and safety department has temporarily suspended the production and sale of any products from the company that made the kimchi. The company itself is also in the process of voluntarily recalling food products that have already been distributed, many of them to schools.