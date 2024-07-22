Contenders likely to replace Joe Biden: Kamala Harris tops list

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election in 2024 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country".

The 81-year-old president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.

Biden's decision gives Harris an opportunity to make history because her selection as Vice President was also seen as an acknowledgment of the critical role Black women have played in Democratic victories.