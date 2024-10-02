Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pakistan PM Sharif

Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 16:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 16:48 IST
World newsPakistanZakir Naik

Follow us on :

Follow Us