Convenience store stabbing in Japan kills one, injures two: Report

Three employees in their 40s to 60s were stabbed and injured, with a man in his 40s taken to the hospital where he later died. Two others, a man and a woman, remained conscious, NHK said, citing police.

An unemployed 43-year-old local was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK added.

In January, three men were injured in a stabbing incident in Akihabara tourism hotspot in Tokyo but public violence remains low in Japan.