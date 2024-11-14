Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

COP29: 3 days in, countries still waiting for 'workable' climate finance draft

It took countries months to condense a 34-page text from Bonn into a 9-page draft by October. Now it’s back to 34 pages, which is a bit frustrating for everyone.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 04:29 IST
World newsClimate ChangeUNclimate action

Follow us on :

Follow Us