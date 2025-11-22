Menu
Homeworld

COP30 talks grind into overtime as EU objects to proposed deal

The Brazilian presidency was trying to find a compromise on a deal that most of the 200 nations attending the summit were ready to accept, but that the EU said was unbalanced.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 12:28 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 12:28 IST
World newsBrazilEuropean Union

