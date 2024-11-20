Croatia to hold presidential election on December 29: PM Plenkovic

<p>Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that a presidential election would be held on Dec. 29 and that the government would call the vote officially on Thursday.</p><p>Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will run for the second five-year term, competing with 10 other candidates, including three women.</p><p>Public surveys put Milanovic ahead of Dragan Primorac, a physician affiliated to the ruling Croatian Democratic Party (HDZ) who is seen as his main opponent.</p><p>Over the past five years, Milanovic has been in almost constant conflict with Plenkovic over Croatia's foreign and defence policies, especially relating to the war in Ukraine.</p>