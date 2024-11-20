Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Croatia to hold presidential election on December 29: PM Plenkovic

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will run for the second five-year term, competing with 10 other candidates, including three women.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 19:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 19:28 IST
World newsPresidential ElectionsCroatia

Follow us on :

Follow Us