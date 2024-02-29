'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Richard Lewis succumbs to Parkinson's at 76

Los Angeles: Actor and comedian Richard Lewis, best known for the popular sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 76.

In a statement to entertainment outlet Deadline, Lewis' publicist Jeff Abraham said the actor passed away on Tuesday night at his house in Los Angeles.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," Abraham said.

In April 2023, Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder that tends to affect the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Following his diagnosis, the actor retired from stand-up comedy.

Larry David, the creator and lead star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, remembered Lewis as someone who was a 'rare combination' of funny and sweet. The late actor emerged as a fan favourite character on the HBO series after his appearances across more than 40 episodes, including the 2000 pilot.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life, he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him," David wrote in a statement, shared by the network.