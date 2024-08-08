Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads

Larnaca, Cyprus: The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is on standby to assist in the evacuation of Europeans and third-country nationals if conflict in the Middle East deepens, officials said on Thursday.

The European Union's easternmost state, Cyprus has over the past several decades been a sanctuary for thousands escaping war in the volatile region.

Israel's antagonism with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have fanned fears of a broader conflict in a region already on edge amid 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

"We are ready, we have activated a specific plan, ESTIA, which has been tried and tested," Cyprus' deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou said.

"In the event we are asked to assist other countries who may be moving their nationals from the crisis area home, we are in a position to host them for a few days until they are repatriated," he said.