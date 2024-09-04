Home
Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 09:38 IST

Copenhagen: Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

Published 04 September 2024, 09:38 IST
