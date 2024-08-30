Death toll in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv rises to five, 40 injured

The death toll in a Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday has risen to five, with 40 people injured, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A video from the site shared by the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak showed huge flames and heavy black smoke rising from the upper floors of the building.

"Russians hit civilians again," Yermak said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks, in particular, by highly destructive guided bombs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed a call on Western allies to allow long-range attacks on Russian military air bases after the Friday attack.

"A strike ... would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and wounded in its strikes during the 2-1/2 year old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.