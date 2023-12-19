At least 90 dead after massive earthquake strikes northwest China

The death toll in the earthquake that hit 2 provinces in China has risen to at least 95, AP reported quoting Xinhua News Agency.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 died in the province of Gansu and another nine in neighbouring Qinghai province in the quake, which occurred late on Monday evening.

Earlier reports said that 86 people were killed and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles) with its epicenter located 102 km west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, EMSC said.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and to provide guidance for local relief operations, the report added.