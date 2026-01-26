Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17

‌More ‌than 30 houses were buried by the landslide, the agency said.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:22 IST
World newsIndonesiaLandslide

Follow us on :

Follow Us