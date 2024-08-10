Debby triggers flash floods in Pennsylvania, New York

The remnants of storm Debby triggered flash flooding in northern Pennsylvania and southern New York state that left dozens of people stranded in their homes on Friday, authorities said.

Several people were rescued by boat and by helicopters across the region as Debby sped through the area, dumping several inches of rain on land that was already soaked from earlier this week.

"We've carried out upward of 30 rescues so far and we're continuing to search house to house," said Bill Goltz, the fire chief in Westfield, Pennsylvania, which has a population of 1,100. "We're evacuating the town. So far, we've had no deaths or injuries. But nearby towns have missing people."

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the area. Debby, downgraded from a tropical storm to a depression on Thursday, spawned deadly twisters earlier in the week and was expected to continue doing so before it blows out to sea Saturday afternoon.

The governors of Pennsylvania and New York issued disaster and emergency declarations to free up resources to assist the areas of northern Pennsylvania and southern New York where flash floods left people stranded and in need of rescue.

The NWS issued flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of an area stretching from coastal Georgia to Vermont, as the storm moved northeast at 35 miles (56 km) an hour, considerably faster than earlier in the week.