Democratic Party group meets to discuss virtual vote process to nominate Biden

For a party already divided over whether Biden should stay in the race against Republican rival Donald Trump, the virtual vote is another point of controversy.

Critics argue it is a means of pushing Biden through early as the party's official nominee. Others, including DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, say it is necessary to deal with an Ohio law that could have kept Biden's name off ballots in the state if he wasn't nominated by August 7, prior to the convention in Chicago.

However, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill extending the deadline to August 31, meaning official nomination at the Democratic convention would still comply with Ohio law.

The meeting on Friday is expected to show what the party's plans are for a virtual vote and its timing, which would reveal how much time remains before Biden officially becomes the Democratic nominee for the November 5 election. An online or virtual vote also means no chance of a live convention floor battle among delegates in Chicago that could embarrass Biden.

"On Friday, we will propose a framework for how best to proceed," said a DNC letter to its committee on the meeting, obtained by Reuters. "Next week, we will follow up with a second meeting to consider and adopt specific rules for that purpose. No matter what may be reported, our goal is not to fast-track."

No virtual voting will begin before August 1, the letter said.

Biden was "soul searching" about dropping his Democratic reelection campaign, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source. The 81-year-old has faced increasing pressure from heavyweights in his party to cede his position at the top of the Democratic ticket after a shaky June 27 debate performance against Trump.

After weeks insisting that he will remain in the race, Biden is now taking calls to step aside seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, according to sources familiar with the matter.