Democrats donate more than $30 million online after Biden’s exit

Democrats greeted President Joe Biden’s departure from the presidential race with an avalanche of cash, donating more than $30 million online on Sunday and making it the single biggest day for online Democratic contributions since the 2020 election— with hours still to go.

The massive amount is based on a New York Times analysis of the online ticker of contributions maintained by ActBlue, the leading site processing Democratic donations.

With Biden gone and Vice President Kamala Harris building momentum to claim the nomination, Democrats went online to contribute at a startling pace. Donations spiked from an average of less than $200,000 per hour in the hours before Biden quit to $7.5 million in a single hour later Sunday, the analysis shows.

The ActBlue ticker accounts for all donations made on the platform, not just those made to Biden or Harris, but also those made to nearly every Democratic House and Senate candidate and to an array of politically minded nonprofits.