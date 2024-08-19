Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris and Biden

Chicago: Democrats gathered in Chicago on Monday to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the White House against Republican Donald Trump and to honor President Joe Biden, whose exit from the race turned his party's fortunes around.

Monday's kick-off of the four-day Democratic National Convention is expected also to draw tens of thousands of protesters, many of them opposed to the Biden administration's support for Israel's Gaza offensive, who will march on a mile-long route through the city outside the security perimeter.

Biden, 81, who reluctantly ended his reelection campaign a month ago under pressure from top Democrats worried he was too old to win or govern for another four years, will give a prime-time address at the convention on Monday night to make the case for electing Harris and defeating former President Trump, 78.

As Democrats seek to project a sense of unity after the unprecedented change-up in candidates, Harris, 59, is likely to join Biden on stage, sources said, where he will ceremonially pass the torch to her.

Harris will formally accept the nomination on Thursday night with a highly anticipated speech. If elected on November 5, Harris would make US history as the first female president.

A coalition of some 200 social justice organizations, many from pro-Palestinian groups, will gather outside the convention. Some pro-Palestinian delegates to the convention are pushing for the party to change its platform to limit weapons to Israel.

Harris is heading into the convention riding a historic whirlwind: her campaign has broken records for fundraising, packed arenas with supporters, and turned opinion polls in some battleground states in Democrats' favor.

Biden abandoned his reelection bid after his disastrous debate against Trump on June 27 prompted longtime allies, major donors and other party supporters to demand he step aside.

Polls a month ago showed Trump with a clear lead over Biden, but Harris has closed the gap both nationally and in many of the highly competitive states including Pennsylvania that will play a decisive role in the election.

"I've been to every convention since I was able to vote, and I can say I’ve not felt this kind of energy and electricity at any convention other than the one for Barack Obama," said Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.