Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig named 73rd Miss Universe

<p>New Delhi: Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2024, marking her country's first win at the international beauty pageant.</p><p>The 73rd edition of the pageant, which saw participation by more than 120 contestants, was held on Saturday night at the Mexico City Arena.</p><p>Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina placed second, whereas Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran came in third.</p><p>"A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition," read a post on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe.</p>.<p>Theilvig, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, was crowned by Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.</p><p>Rhea Singha, who represented India at the 73rd edition of the competition, was called into the list of top 30 contestants.</p><p>The event kickstarted with a performance by mariachi musicians and singer Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas on "Mexicana", a song created by Emilio Estefan for the contest.</p><p>Miss Universe 2024 was hosted by Mario Lopez, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, presenter Zuri Hall, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.</p><p>The gala, hosted for the third time in Mexico, also had first-time representatives in countries such as Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, Maldives, Moldova and Uzbekistan. </p>