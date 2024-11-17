Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig named 73rd Miss Universe

Theilvig, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, was crowned by Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 07:33 IST
World newsMiss UniverseTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us