‘DeSanctimonious’ no more: Trump says he’ll drop ex-rival’s nickname

It didn’t take long. A little over an hour after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican presidential primary and endorsed Donald Trump, the former president doled out his version of a consolation prize.

“Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious?” he said after brief remarks at his campaign headquarters in New Hampshire. “I said that name is officially retired.”

The nickname, a staple of his social media posts and speeches for much of the past year, had run its course, he told the person who asked him whether he would continue using it.

His campaign struck a conciliatory tone in a statement, saying that “we are honored by the endorsement.” It was a note that Trump echoed at his rally later in the evening.

“He was very gracious, and he endorsed me, so I appreciate that,” Trump said at the rally.