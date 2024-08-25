Dhaka Metro resumes service after more than 30 days, commuters heave sigh of relief

Dhaka: The Dhaka Metro resumed services on Sunday over a month after it was shut for passengers during the unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

Two stations -- Mirpur 10 and Kazipara -- will however remain closed, according to an official notification.

Commuters, especially students and office-goers heaved a sigh of relief as they had to travel through Dhaka's notorious traffic congestions daily to reach their destinations.

According to the official notification, the services resumed in the morning around 7 AM.