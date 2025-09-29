Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Dialogue featuring Afghan women activists, political leaders begins in Pakistan

Titled 'Towards Unity and Trust', the dialogue is organised by Women for Afghanistan (WFA) and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University (SASSI).
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 13:54 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanAfghan women

Follow us on :

Follow Us