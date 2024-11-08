Did Americans really not know? 'Did Biden drop out', 'who is contesting' searches spiked ahead of US polls

<p>Donald Trump won the popular vote and is now the President-elect, and with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a> having conceded, the Republican is set to become the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us-presidential-elections">47th President of the United States</a>. </p><p>However, the recently concluded polls also showcased how politically unaware many in the US are. </p><p>A look at Google search trends indicates that terms like 'Did Biden drop out' and 'who is contesting' saw spikes in searches around November 5, the polling date. </p><p>While the search for US Presidential election candidates spiked on Nov 5, it saw an even greater rise the next day. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the search for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a> dropping out also spiked on Nov 5, but saw an even greater increase the following day. </p>.<p>Jimmy Kimmel referenced Americans' unawareness regarding the poll process during <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em>, where, as a joke, a segment showed interviews with Americans a day after the polls, asking if they'd go to vote, and most replied in the affirmative. </p>.Indian Americans welcome Donald Trump re-election.<p>This is not the first time American voters have been the subject of ridicule. In 2017, it was reported that votes had gone to Harambe, the gorilla who had gone viral. There were also reports this time that the 'Hawk Tuah' girl had received votes, but this was fake news peddled on social media. </p><p>Following Trump's victory, several world leaders congratulated the Republican, wishing for a way to work together. Trump himself urged people of America to put aside past differences and make the country great again. However, with his earlier stances on climate and the Republican reluctance to provide aid to Ukraine, it remains to be seen what Trump 2.0 means for the environment and the world at large, one which at present, is seeing two conflicts, one between Ukraine and Russia and the other in West Asia. </p>