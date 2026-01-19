Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Did not get Nobel prize, no longer feel obligated to 'think purely of peace': Donald Trump writes to Norway's PM

Gahr ‌Stoere has reacted to Trump's announcement ⁠of tariffs over ⁠Greenland takeover, calling it ‌'unacceptable'.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 09:20 IST
World newsDonald TrumpNorwayNobel Peace Prize

Follow us on :

Follow Us