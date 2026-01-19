<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere he no longer felt an "obligation to think purely of peace" after the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not award him the Nobel Peace Prize, as he repeated his demand for control of Greenland in a letter seen by Reuters.</p>.Prize cannot symbolically be passed on: Nobel Foundation after Machado presents medal to Trump.<p>The Norwegian prime minister's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.</p><p>Gahr Stoere has reacted to Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland takeover, calling it 'unacceptable'. </p>