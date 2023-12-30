Digital creator uses AI to generate late father's voice as gift for mother

Losing a loved one is painful and the journey back to normalcy may be time consuming. But no matter how many years fly by, the feeling of missing that person will always be there. Especially during the holidays, when fond memories of them keep coming back.

Digital creator Phillip Willett surprised his mother with a heartfelt gesture by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate his late father's voice.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Willett on December 21 and has crossed over 36,000 views. A year and a half ago, Willett's father passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. He wrote in his post that he wanted to do something extra special for his mother this year for Christmas. Since they hadn't heard his dad’s voice in a while, he used artificial intelligence (AI) software to create a video that matched his speech.

He wrote that the result was simply incredible.