Discovery of body ends hunt for gunman in Maine mass killing

Lewiston, Maine: The man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in a shooting at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday night was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday, according to officials briefed on the matter, ending a sweeping search that had forced thousands of residents throughout the region to remain in their homes.

The body of the man, Robert R. Card II, 40, was found at a recycling center where he used to work, the officials said.

The hunt for Card had extended across much of a largely rural state with many potential hiding places, producing an atmosphere of high anxiety as helicopters whirred over farms and forests, police cruisers roared along rural roads and divers plunged into the chilly waters of the Androscoggin River.

Before his body was found, authorities had warned residents to prepare for a prolonged search, with heavily armed officers, armored vehicles, aircraft and dive teams scouring the region. Earlier on Friday, Lewiston’s police chief, David St. Pierre, had called it a “tense and trying time” for the city of nearly 40,000.