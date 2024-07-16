Disney's internal communications leaked online after hack, WSJ reports

Data from Walt Disney's internal Slack workplace collaboration system have been leaked online, including discussions about ad campaigns, studio technology and interview candidates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nullbulge published data from thousands of Slack channels including computer code and details about unreleased projects, the report said, citing the anonymous hacking group's blog post.
Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
