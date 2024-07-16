Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Disney's internal communications leaked online after hack, WSJ reports

Data from Walt Disney's internal Slack workplace collaboration system have been leaked online.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 02:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Data from Walt Disney's internal Slack workplace collaboration system have been leaked online, including discussions about ad campaigns, studio technology and interview candidates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Nullbulge published data from thousands of Slack channels including computer code and details about unreleased projects, the report said, citing the anonymous hacking group's blog post.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 July 2024, 02:22 IST
World newshackingcybercrimeDisney

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT