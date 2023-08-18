Do supermodels age, or just get airbrushed?

It is unquestionably positive that Vogue, a brand that still positions itself as the bible of fashion, even as its hold on that position seems increasingly tenuous, is putting women in the fullness of their life on its biggest cover of the year. Even if it’s not exactly a surprise, given the swing to celebrity, the broader cultural fascination with the supermodel heyday of the 1990s, and the fact that the four women have an Apple TV+ documentary about their careers coming next month.