Don Laughlin, who turned a patch of desert into a casino Mecca, dies at 92

With his young wife, he moved to Las Vegas in 1953, the only place in the United States where slot machines were legal at the time. He worked as a bartender and at night went to a school for card and dice dealers. By 1954 he had saved enough to buy a restaurant in North Las Vegas, the 101 Club. He got a gambling license, posted "families welcome" and "steak and eggs" on the signboard and started what he said was the only blackjack game in the area.