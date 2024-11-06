Donald Trump is set to become the next US President: What the Republican has said on abortion

<p>Donald Trump, the Republican candidate is now all set to become the 47th US President, returning to the Oval Office after a controversial first term. </p><p>In his victory speech, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> hailed the common sense that forms the common core of the Republican party. However, Trump's presidency has raised questions of what it means for abortion rights in the US. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719">Track the latest news from the US elections</a></em></p><p>Notably, Roe v Wade, which guaranteed right to abortion, was overturned in 2022, by a Supreme Court to which Trump had appointed three justices. </p><p>Trump's stance on abortion rights has, however, changed with time.</p><p>In 1999, the President-elect identified as 'very pro-choice' expressing support for abortion rights during an interview on NBC's <em>Meet the Press</em>.</p>.Let that sink in: Musk shares Oval Office joke as Trump looks set to beat Harris.<p>This changed by 2011, when he declared himself as 'pro-life'. </p><p>During the 2024 campaign, his stance has been notably inconsistent, causing concern to many. </p><p><strong>State vs. Federal Regulation:</strong> In April 2024, Trump stated that abortion regulations should be determined by individual states, emphasizing a decentralized approach. </p><p><strong>National Ban Consideration:</strong> Despite advocating for state-level decisions, Trump has not ruled out supporting a national abortion ban, suggesting he might endorse a 15-week federal limit with certain exceptions. </p><p><strong>Criticism of Strict Bans:</strong> He has criticised stringent abortion laws, such as Florida's six-week ban, labelling them as "too tough," indicating a preference for more moderate restrictions. </p><p><strong>In Vitro Fertilization (IVF):</strong> Trump has proposed making IVF treatments free by mandating insurance coverage, a stance that diverges from traditional Republican views and aims to appeal to swing voters.</p><p>Trump has also shown scepticism towards vaccines, which has worried many health experts in the US. However, ahead of entering the Oval Office, Trump has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/time-to-forget-past-differences-and-make-america-great-again-what-donald-trump-said-in-victory-speech-3264412">signalled</a> that it is time to put aside past differences and work together to make America great again. However, it is to be noted, that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk </a>-- the towering tech giant backing Trump and set to get a governmental post -- is actively for increasing the world's population. </p><p><em>(This article has been written with the AI assistance and edited by DH Web Desk) </em></p>