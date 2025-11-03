Menu
Homeworld

Donald Trump says Pakistan, China testing nuclear weapons

Trump, noting that these countries don't talk about it, said, 'They test way underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration.'
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 07:42 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 07:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

