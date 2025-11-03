<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, in an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, has claimed that there are other countries, including Pakistan, testing their nuclear warfare, but they "don't talk about it."</p><p>His claim comes amidst the heightened fear of the US resuming the testing of its nuclear weapons. </p><p>Trump, noting that these countries don't talk about it, said, "They test way underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration."</p>.Trump asks Pentagon to immediately start testing US nuclear weapons ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping.<p>Trump, in the interview<em>, </em>went onto say that, "Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters that are going to be writing about it."</p><p>"We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added.</p><p>Trump, earlier last week, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a Truth Social post said he has instructed the Department of Defense to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.</p><p>"Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump noted. </p><p>"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," Trump noted.</p>